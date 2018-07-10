IMMIGRATION

Contra Costa Co. Sheriff cancels jail contract with ICE

EMBED </>More Videos

Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston announced that he's ending the West County Detention Facility contract with ICE. (KGO-TV)

By
RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
It's being hailed by some as an historic day in Contra Costa County, while others are warning of unintended consequences. Sheriff David Livingston announced Tuesday that his department is canceling its contract with ICE at the Richmond jail.

RELATED: Immigration rights protesters holding rally at Richmond ICE facility

"Today I am announcing we are ending the contract with ICE," said Livingston at an afternoon press conference in Martinez. "I recently notified ICE of this decision and asked them to begin the process of removing their detainees in a safe and orderly manner."

The West County facility currently houses 169 ICE detainees, part of a longstanding agreement that netted the county up to $3 million per year.

"This is an historic day in Contra Costa County," said Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia. "To the thousands of county residents who have passionately advocated for the end to the detention of immigrants at the West County jail, thank you."



Over the past several weeks, demonstrators have held loud protests in front of the West County facility.

"It's a victory in the sense that these contracts are going to end," said Richmond Vice-Mayor Melvin Willis, who has also been active in the protests. "But a justifiable closure is making sure that the families, the folks that are being detained by ICE aren't just going to be transferred somewhere else like Arizona or Colorado."

That's exactly why county supervisor Karen Mitchoff opposes canceling the ICE contract, primarily out of concern about where current and future Bay Area detainees might be sent. "I'm sorry to be losing the contract," explained Mitchoff.

"Unfortunately, with the closure of this facility, those individuals that ICE is not able to release through the normal process will be sent to other places throughout the United States."

PHOTOS: Families Belong Together demonstrators denounce family separation around America
For more stories, photos, and video on ICE, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsICEimmigrationimmigration reformrepublicansdemocratsjailprotestcontra costa countysheriffdeportationRichmondMartinez
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Immigration rights protesters hold rally at ICE detention facility in Richmond
US says it will release, reunite 50 immigrant children
Church puts Baby Jesus in cage as immigration protest
PHOTOS: Families Belong Together protests around America
REPORT: Contra Costa sheriff to announce end of ICE contract
IMMIGRATION
REPORT: Contra Costa sheriff to announce end of ICE contract
US says it will release, reunite 50 immigrant children
Anne Frank's family tried to escape to US, hit roadblocks
New policy gives immigration agents more power than ever before
More immigration
POLITICS
Lawsuit filed to stop Regional Measure 3
WATCH TOMORROW: London Breed to be sworn in as SF mayor
Opponents sue to strike measure splitting California into 3 states from ballot
President Trump pardons ranchers in case that inspired 2016 occupation
More Politics
Top Stories
Lawsuit filed to stop Regional Measure 3
100-acre fire near San Jose park prompts evacuations
Buildings burned, horses killed in Morgan Hill fire
Original map from Winnie-the-Pooh book sells for record-breaking amount at auction
San Francisco officials crack down on graffiti, arrest 7
Costco customers devastated after Polish dogs removed from food court menu
SoCal mom gets life-saving kidney donation from stranger
WATCH TOMORROW: London Breed to be sworn in as SF mayor
Show More
Tesla to build factory in China
George Clooney hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Reward offered after woman traveling through Bay Area goes missing
Man accused of shooting, killing SF security guard pleads not guilty
VIDEO: Toddler violently flung, dropped in domestic fight
More News