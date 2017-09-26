PROTEST

EXCLUSIVE: I-Team's Dan Noyes shadows Patriot Prayer's Joey Gibson at Berkeley rally

Patriot Prayer's Joey Gibson speaks in Berkeley, Calif. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Conservative group Patriot Prayer returned to Berkeley Tuesday afternoon -- one month after its founder, Joey Gibson, was attacked by Antifa members. The ABC7 News I-Team shadowed Gibson for the day.

The I-Team put a wireless mic on Gibson and followed him every step of the way.

The real estate investor and founder of Patriot Prayer met a handful of supporters at a Berkeley motel to plot strategy for the day. "So we will keep coming in here until the locals here, the politicians, the citizens get rid of the problem they have here with Antifa," said Gibson.

There were more officers than demonstrators on the Cal campus when Gibson arrived. He was shouted down by a few counter protesters and retreated to the "empathy tent" for a brief conversation.

"I don't care about the color of your skin, I care about what's on the inside, I am a Christian," Gibson told protesters. "You hate me, but you don't know me."

There were a few minor skirmishes.

Gibson's big accomplishment Tuesday: no Patriot Prayer supporters arrested, and among four booked -- Yvonne Felarca, a leader of the left-wing group, By Any Means Necessary.

The crowd grew as Gibson made his way to People's Park and other right-wing figures were there, including "Based Stickman," Kyle Chapman who said, "I'm out here trying to continue in the proud traditions of my ancestors."

Self-described transgender patriot Amber Cummings, who organized last month's protest that turned violent in Berkeley, was also there. "We're talking right now, so progress is happening. So hopefully we'll get to a point and a direction where we can come out here and we can talk and we can discuss and be Americans and act like Americans," Cummings said.

As Gibson left Cal, there was word that Antifa found the address of the hotel where he is saying. He says he'll be back on the Berkeley campus Wednesday.

