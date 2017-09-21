SEAN SPICER

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks about tenure with Trump Administration

EMBED </>More Videos

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is revealing new details about his time at The White House and his appearance at The Emmy's to ABC News. (KGO-TV )

By
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is revealing new details about his time at The White House and his appearance at The Emmy's.

Spicer spoke exclusively to ABC News saying he spoke to the President about that cameo during The Emmy's.

RELATED: Sean Spicer talks life after White House on Kimmel

"He was very supportive. He thought I did a great job. And-- so it was-- it was r-- very reassuring," said Spicer.

Spicer also apologized for mistakes he made during his time at the White House, placing blame for his contentious relationship with the press.

"Look, I made mistakes. There's no question. I think we all do. Some of them, I tried to own-- very publically. And in some cases, there were things that I did that, until someone brought it up, I said, "Gosh, I didn't realize that was a mistake. I'm sorry about that." But to watch some of the personal attacks-- questioning my integrity, questioning my des-- you know, what my intentions were-- I think, were really over the top," explained Spicer.



Spicer also addressed the controversy over the inauguration crowd size saying he wished he had been more specific and done a better job describing what the day was all about.

Related Topics:
politicssean spicerbuzzworthynewsthe white house
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Spicer set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live
SEAN SPICER
Sean Spicer talks life after White House on 'Kimmel'
Spicer set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Notable firings and resignations under Trump
Could Sean Spicer dance his way onto DWTS?
More sean spicer
POLITICS
Trump records welcome message for new citizens
Trump targets North Korea in new executive order
Free Speech Week organizers release list of speakers at Cal
Young players kneel before football game
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland temple covers anti-Semitic graffiti with messages of love
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to provide Congress contents of ads bought by Russian agency
Tribute for Ghost Ship fire victims installed at Oakland Museum
Trump records welcome message for new citizens
Trapped girl a symbol for Mexico's quake rescue efforts
Trump targets North Korea in new executive order
Puerto Rico seeks to rebuild after Hurricane Maria
Baby whose mother declined chemo has died
Show More
Video shows snow falling north of Lake Tahoe
Oakland's Andre Ward announces retirement from boxing
San Francisco 49ers game tickets on sale for under $20
UPS to hire more than 5,000 employees for holidays
Free Speech Week organizers release list of speakers at Cal
More News
Top Video
Oakland temple covers anti-Semitic graffiti with messages of love
Trump records welcome message for new citizens
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to provide Congress contents of ads bought by Russian agency
Trapped girl a symbol for Mexico's quake rescue efforts
More Video