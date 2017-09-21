Spicer spoke exclusively to ABC News saying he spoke to the President about that cameo during The Emmy's.
"He was very supportive. He thought I did a great job. And-- so it was-- it was r-- very reassuring," said Spicer.
Spicer also apologized for mistakes he made during his time at the White House, placing blame for his contentious relationship with the press.
"Look, I made mistakes. There's no question. I think we all do. Some of them, I tried to own-- very publically. And in some cases, there were things that I did that, until someone brought it up, I said, "Gosh, I didn't realize that was a mistake. I'm sorry about that." But to watch some of the personal attacks-- questioning my integrity, questioning my des-- you know, what my intentions were-- I think, were really over the top," explained Spicer.
Spicer also addressed the controversy over the inauguration crowd size saying he wished he had been more specific and done a better job describing what the day was all about.