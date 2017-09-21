Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is revealing new details about his time at The White House and his appearance at The Emmy's.Spicer spoke exclusively to ABC News saying he spoke to the President about that cameo during The Emmy's."He was very supportive. He thought I did a great job. And-- so it was-- it was r-- very reassuring," said Spicer.Spicer also apologized for mistakes he made during his time at the White House, placing blame for his contentious relationship with the press."Look, I made mistakes. There's no question. I think we all do. Some of them, I tried to own-- very publically. And in some cases, there were things that I did that, until someone brought it up, I said, "Gosh, I didn't realize that was a mistake. I'm sorry about that." But to watch some of the personal attacks-- questioning my integrity, questioning my des-- you know, what my intentions were-- I think, were really over the top," explained Spicer.Spicer also addressed the controversy over the inauguration crowd size saying he wished he had been more specific and done a better job describing what the day was all about.