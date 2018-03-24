'March for Our Lives' events draw large crowds in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Hundreds of thousands of people will take part in today's March For Our Lives as demonstrations are planned across the country and the Bay Area.
A crowd gathered in Parkland, Florida where people will march to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and hold a moment of silence for the 17 people who died in last month's mass shooting.
Back here in the Bay Area several marches are planned in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose.
Students want lawmakers to address gun laws and school safety.
Among the people you might see today is Warriors' coach Steve Kerr. He was asked before last night's game if he was going to attend one of the marches. "I think I'm gonna stay right here in Oakland and I haven't quite planned it out yet I think my family and I will take part in the Oakland," Kerr said.
Some of the students and parents from Stoneman Douglas High School flew to Washington D.C. on the New England Patriots' plane.
San Francisco-based Lyft has announced they'll be giving free rides to those attending the marches. Click here for details.
Here's a look at rallies and marches taking place here in the Bay Area:
- 10 a.m. - A rally will take place at Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland. Organizers say they'll "march/BART" to San Francisco to join demonstrators there at 1 p.m. Details here.
- 10 a.m. - A march will take place in Downtown Benicia. Organizers say they'll gather at the corner of 1st Street and B Street and will continue to the City Park for a rally. Details here.
- 10 a.m. - A march and rally will begin at the Livermore High School football field on 4th Street. Details here.
- 11 a.m. - A march will take place in Downtown Richmond. Organizers say they'll march from Nevin Plaza to Civic Center. Details here.
- 11 a.m. - The rally in San Jose takes place at City Hall. Details here.
- 11 a.m. - A march will take place at Civic Park in Walnut Creek. Details here.
- 12:30 p.m. - A march will take place at Beresford Park in San Mateo. Organizers say the event will begin with student speeches and will continue with a march down 20th Avenue and El Camino Real to the Hillsdale Caltrain Station. Details here.
- 1 p.m. - The rally in San Francisco will start at Civic Center Plaza and will continue with a march. Details here.
- 1 p.m. - A rally will take place at Courthouse Square in Redwood City. Details here.