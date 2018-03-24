MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

March for Our Lives signs: Demonstrators' calls for action

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">See the signs demonstrators are carrying at March for Our Lives events around the country. (Barbara Becker/Instagram)</span></div>
Summoned by student survivors of the Florida school massacre, tens of thousands of people poured into the nation's capital and cities across America on Saturday to march for gun control and ignite political activism among the young.

In the photo gallery above, check out the signs the demonstrators are carrying at various events nationwide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsparkland school shootinggun violenceschool shootinggun controlprotestu.s. & worldMarch for Our Livesschool safetygun safetywashington d.c.teenagers
Related
Videos from the #Enough walkout around the country
What you need to know about the National School Walkout
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES
'March for Our Lives' events expected to draw hundreds of thousands
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
LIVE: March for Our Lives coverage from ABC News
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
More March for Our Lives
POLITICS
'March for Our Lives' events expected to draw hundreds of thousands
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
LIVE: March for Our Lives coverage from ABC News
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE: March for Our Lives coverage from ABC News
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
'March for Our Lives' events expected to draw hundreds of thousands
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
Couple at center of kidnapping Vallejo police called hoax break their silence
School arms students with rocks in case of school shooter
FBI continues investigation into deadly crash at Travis Air Force Base
Berkeley family wins bidding war over home with a song
Show More
Mexico wins against Iceland in big match at Levi's stadium
Stephen Curry exits Warriors win after suffering left MCL sprain
Lawsuit claims South Bay deputy filed false child abuse report against father, while seducing mother
EXCLUSIVE: Missing Richmond skier's family speaks out on search efforts
Giants star Madison Bumgarner fractures pitching hand during game
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
More Photos