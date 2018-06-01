POLITICS

MEET THE CANDIDATES: San Jose City Council race

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose is holding a primary for mayor and five of its council districts. In races with three or more candidates, a winner will be declared if one person captures 50 percent plus one vote. If no candidates reach that threshold, the top two will appear on the November ballot.

All candidates were invited to submit a questionnaire and also visit KGO-TV's studio in San Francisco or bureau in San Jose to record a video message for voters.

Full coverage of the 2018 election here.

Here's a look at the city council candidates.

DISTRICT 5

Magdalena Carrasco
EMBED More News Videos

Meet Magdalena Carrasco, a candidate for San Jose City Council District 5.

Click here to learn more about the candidate.

Danny Garza

Jennifer Imhoff

DISTRICT 7

Thomas Duong
Click here to learn more about the candidate.
EMBED More News Videos

Meet Thomas Duong, a candidate for San Jose City Council District 7.


Maya Esparza
Click here to learn more about the candidate.
EMBED More News Videos

Meet Maya Esparza, a candidate for San Jose City Council District 7.


Jonathan Benjamin Fleming
Click here to learn more about the candidate.
EMBED More News Videos

Meet Jonathan Benjamin Fleming, a candidate for San Jose City Council District 7.


Hoang "Chris" Le

Van T. Le
Click here to learn more about the candidate.
EMBED More News Videos

Meet Van T. Le, a candidate for San Jose City Council District 7.


Tam Nguyen
Click here to learn more about the candidate.
EMBED More News Videos

Meet Tam Nguyen, a candidate for San Jose City Council District 7.


Omar Vasquez
Click here to learn more about the candidate.
EMBED More News Videos

Meet Omar Vasquez, a candidate for San Jose City Council District 7.


DISTRICT 9

Shay Franco-Clausen
Click here to learn more about the candidate.
EMBED More News Videos

Meet Shay Franco-Clausen, a candidate for San Jose City Council District 9.


Pam Foley
Click here to learn more about the candidate.
EMBED More News Videos

Meet Pam Foley, a candidate for San Jose City Council District 9.


Kalen Gallagher

Scott D. Nelson
Click here to learn more about the candidate.
EMBED More News Videos

Meet Scott D. Nelson, a candidate for San Jose City Council District 9.


Sabuhi Siddique
Click here to learn more about the candidate.
EMBED More News Videos

Meet Sabuhi Siddique, a candidate for San Jose City Council District 9.


Rosie Zepeda
Click here to learn more about the candidate.
EMBED More News Videos

Meet Rosie Zepeda, a candidate for San Jose City Council District 9.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionelection 20182018-electionelectionsSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Spicer talks phone calls from Trump, press briefing do-overs and more at SF's Commonwealth Club
California vows to fight Trump plan to freeze fuel economy rules
Calif. joins lawsuit against 3-D printed guns
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf files for re-election
Trump team wants to roll back Obama-era mileage standards
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Show More
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
Good Samaritans help in dramatic fire rescue
Carr Fire is 6th most destructive fire in California history
More News