Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the Bay Area for the 2018 Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations.The two day event is being held at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.This morning, Pompeo and Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop posed for cameras but didn't take questions from the media.They are going to be addressing several issues, including tariffs and trade with China, national security strategy, North Korea and Iran.President Trump sent out a tweet late Sunday warning Iran of "consequences the like of which few throughout history have ever suffered before."This was in response to comments made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's comments that "America must understand well that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars."Secretary of State Pompeo was in Southern California yesterday and spoke about Iran. "The bitter irony of the economic situation in Iran is that the regime lines its own pockets while its people cry out for jobs, reform, and opportunity. The Iranian economy is going great - but only if you're a politically-connected member of the elite," said Pompeo.A small group of protesters rallied outside of the Hoover Institution."Trump and Pompeo both were yesterday ratcheting up the tension with Iran in a very dangerous world and it's incumbent on us to stand against that and that's our the message to the people," said Bay Area resident Barry Thornton representing the group "Refuse Facism"Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Australia's Minster for Defence Marise Payne will join the Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations tomorrow.They are expected to take questions from the press tomorrow morning.