'Trump chicken' spotted in San Francisco Bay

The "Trump chicken" made an appearance in the San Francisco Bay on San Francisco.The 33 foot blimp was on a boat dressed as a prisoner and circling Alcatraz.Organizers referred to this as "the big coop." It's intended to protest the policies of the Trump administration.The chicken made its debut in April 2017 at the San Francisco Tax March. Since then, it's popped up at protests and rallies around the country.