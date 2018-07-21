SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --If you missed it the first time, the Trump chicken is going to set sail on San Francisco Bay Sunday.
It is part of a protest and organizers say they will circle Alcatraz which they are jokingly referring to as "the Big Coop."
They say people are welcome to come out and cheer them on, and make donations to help cover the cost of renting the boats.
The chicken has appeared at several events including the tax march.
