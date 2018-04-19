IMMIGRATION

Pres. Trump lashes out at Gov. Brown on border security

Just one day after Gov. Brown reached an agreement on the deployment of National Guard troops, President Trump once again lashed out on California's 'sanctuary' immigration laws. (AP)

President Donald Trump is once again lashing out California Gov. Jerry Brown and the state's 'sanctuary' immigration laws.


The president's attack against Gov. Brown is notable given that just last night Brown had said that they reached an agreement with the federal government over the role that National Guard troops would play at the state's southern border. California will send up to 400 National Guard troops to several places, including the US-Mexico border.

RELATED: California to deploy 400 National Guard troops, including some to US-Mexico border

Gov. Brown made an announcement yesterday that guard members will combat criminal gangs, human traffickers, and illegal firearm and drug smugglers. Brown says the guard will not enforce immigration laws or participate in the construction of any new border barrier.

The personnel will deploy within the state, along the coast, and at the border. Some members will deploy before the end of the April and the mission will continue until at least September 30, 2018.

RELATED: Gov. Brown letter about National Guard troop deployment (PDF)

