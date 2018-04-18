Combat the non-linear threat of transnational crime that extends to areas of California beyond the U.S.-Mexico border;



Disrupt transnational criminal gangs and human traffickers and illegal firearm and drug smugglers;



Interdict illegal firearm and drug shipments crossing both directions of the U.S.-Mexico border and through coastal and offshore routes;



Execute counterdrug and counter-narcoterrorism operations crossing both directions of the border and through coastal and offshore routes;



Coordinate with federal officials to deploy personnel and equipment where needed to fulfill this mission;



Coordinate with The Adjutant General of any other state as needed to fulfill this mission;



Arm military personnel with issued military weapons during this mission only when you or your designee determine there is a mission requirement for doing so; and



Ensure all California National Guard forces participating in this mission comply with the California National Guard's Rules for the Use of Force.

California will send up to 400 National Guard troops to several places, including the US-Mexico border after Gov. Jerry Brown made an announcement Wednesday saying guard members will combat criminal gangs, human traffickers, and illegal firearm and drug smugglers.Brown announced the deployment in a late afternoon message to the media.The announcement comes as President Trump has been accusing Brown of trying to back out of sending the National Guard troops to the border.Brown says the guard will not enforce immigration laws or participate in the construction of any new border barrier.The personnel will deploy within the state, along the coast, and at the border.Some members will deploy before the end of the April and the mission will continue until at least September 30, 2018.The text of the order issued by Brown is below: