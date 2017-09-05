Cal students attended what was billed as an emergency rally to defend DACA at Sproul Plaza Tuesday after an announcement that could turn lives upside down for Dreamers."Just focus on yourself right now. Don't let these things distract you," a 19-year-old student at Diablo Valley College who wanted to remain anonymous said.He moved here from Mexico when he was 7 years old, registered as a dreamer and dreamed of becoming a radiologist."I currently use my work permit to support my family financially and support my life here in school. If I can't work part time and go to school then it's going to be really hard for me to get by," the teen said. "Deportation is definitely a worry for me, my dad, and my mom and my sister.""What some of these students are facing now is the reality that if they've been cleared to work they may not be able to work," Emily Stone, Dean of Student Support Services at DVC said.So, the announcement that DACA will be phased out over the next six months is devastating.The chancellor of California Community Colleges issued a statement saying, "ending DACA is a heartless and senseless decision that goes against American ideals and basic human decency."The Contra Costa Community College District affirmed they will do everything possible to support and protect DACA students.At DVC, dreamers are hard to count - they're an underground population. Last year, 300 undocumented immigrants were eligible for instate tuition and financial aid. This year applications are down 25 percent.At UC Berkeley up to 1,000 students are undocumented."The announcement has caused a great deal of anxiety but also I would say resolve that we make sure that DACA students remain a part of our community," Oscar Dubon, U.C. Berkeley Vice Chancellor of Equity and Inclusion said.Students at the U.C. Berkeley rally chanted "Dreamers are here to stay at U.C. Berkeley."