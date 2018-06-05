Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown will be hosting his usual Election Day Free Lunch at John's Grill in San Francisco Tuesday.According to a news release, the luncheon will feature candidates from San Francisco and the Bay Area who are up for election, in addition to campaign workers, celebrities and tech billionaires among San Franciscans "who never pass up a free lunch."The guest of honor this year will be 111-year-old Lucy Mirigan, the oldest voter in San Francisco, according to Brown."Just think - women didn't win the right to vote until she was 13 years old," Brown said in a statement. "She has exercised her franchise in every election going back decades."The grill's owner, John Konstin, will be picking up the tab.Tuesday's lunch at John's Grill, listed at 63 Ellis St., ran from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with Mirigan scheduled to arrive at 12:30 p.m.