Your Voice, Your Vote: Bay Area June 2018 Election Day voting guide

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The California Primary Election is underway. Here's a look at everything you need to know about the election across the state and here in the Bay Area. You'll find results from races across the state and in the Bay Area here.

California

California Voter Information Guide: English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Tagalog, Thai, Vietnamese

2018 California Election Guide

Register to vote or update voter information

Find your polling place

Alameda

Register to vote or update voter information

Find your polling place

Contra Costa

Register to vote or update voter information

Find your polling place

Marin

Register to vote or update voter information

Find your polling place

Napa

Register to vote or update voter information

Find your polling place here or here

San Francisco

Register to vote or update voter information

Find your polling place

San Mateo

Register to vote or update voter information

Find your polling place
Santa Clara

Register to vote or update voter information

Find your polling place

Solano

Register to vote or update voter information

Find your polling place

Sonoma

Register to vote or update voter information

Find your polling place

TAKE ACTION: From gun control to healthcare, Americans want to be heard. Here's contact information for California's representatives and senators

