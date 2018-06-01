ELECTION 2018

MEET THE CANDIDATES: San Francisco mayoral race

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco is holding two special elections in June and will use the "Ranked Choice Voting" system. The winner of the mayor's race will serve out the balance of the late Ed Lee's term until Jan. 2020.

All candidates were invited to submit a questionnaire and also visit KGO-TV's studio in San Francisco or bureau in San Jose to record a video message for voters.

Here's a look at the candidates for the mayoral race.

Angela Alioto
Meet Angela Alioto, a candidate for San Francisco mayor.


Michelle Bravo
Meet Michelle Bravo, a candidate for San Francisco mayor.


London Breed
Meet London Breed, a candidate for San Francisco mayor.


Richie Greenberg
Meet Richie Greenberg, a candidate for San Francisco mayor.


Jane Kim
Meet Jane Kim, a candidate for San Francisco mayor.


Mark Leno
Meet Mark Leno, a candidate for San Francisco mayor.


Amy Farah Weiss
Meet Amy Farah Weiss, a candidate for San Francisco mayor.


Ellen Lee Zhou
Meet Ellen Lee Zhou, a candidate for San Francisco mayor.

