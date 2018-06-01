ELECTION 2018

MEET THE CANDIDATES: San Francisco District 8 supervisor's race

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco is holding two special elections in June and will use the "Ranked Choice Voting" system. The winner of District 8 will serve out the remainder of the original term won by Scott Wiener when he resigned to serve in the state legislature.

Meet the candidates for supervisor of San Francisco's District 8:

Lawrence Dagesse

Rafael Mandelman
Click here to learn more about the candidate.
Meet Rafael Mandelman, a candidate for San Francisco District 8 supervisor.


Jeff Sheehy
Click here to learn more about the candidate.
Meet Jeff Sheehy, a candidate for San Francisco District 8 supervisor.

