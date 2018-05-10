SF MAYORS RACE

VIDEO: Here's how ranked-choice voting works

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco has been using ranked-choice voting since 2004. Here's how it works. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco has been using ranked-choice voting since 2004. The idea is to avoid a costly run-off election and to encourage a winner who has broad support.

MEET THE CANDIDATES: San Francisco mayoral race

But many people are still confused about how this type of voting works.

This is what San Francisco voters will see when they vote for mayor -- the ballot asks you to pick a first choice, second choice and third choice.

RELATED: San Francisco mayoral candidates form alliance in odd turn

But once you pick them, then what? How does the ranked choice voting algorithm come up with the winner?

Watch the video above for an explanation from ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze.

Get all the latest Election Day 2018 stories and videos from ABC7 here.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssf mayors raceelectionelection 20182018-electionelectionsLondon Breedvotingmark lenoSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SF mayoral candidates form alliance in odd turn
MEET THE CANDIDATES: SF mayor's race
SF MAYORS RACE
Mayor Breed appoints former legislative aide as new district 5 supervisor
San Francisco welcomes new mayor London Breed
VIDEO: SF Mayor London Breed's inaugural address
PHOTOS: London Breed sworn in as SF mayor
Swearing in ceremony held for London Breed
More sf mayors race
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News