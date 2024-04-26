California police bust driver with mannequin passenger in carpool lane

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. -- One California police department has a special message:u: If you plan to use the carpool lane on the freeway, make sure you have another human in the car!

CHP Santa Fe Springs posted to Instagram that one of its officers stopped a driver crossing solid double lines only to realize his passenger was a mannequin.

"Appearance is next level modeling but at the end of the day... plastic is plastic," the post caption read.

The driver was ticketed for multiple carpool violations.