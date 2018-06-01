SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --San Francisco is holding two special elections in June and will use the "Ranked Choice Voting" system. The winner of the mayor's race will serve out the balance of the late Ed Lee's term until Jan. 2020.
All candidates were invited to submit a questionnaire and also visit KGO-TV's studio in San Francisco or bureau in San Jose to record a video message for voters.
Here's a look at the candidates for the mayoral race.
Angela Alioto
Michelle Bravo
London Breed
Richie Greenberg
Jane Kim
Mark Leno
Amy Farah Weiss
Ellen Lee Zhou
