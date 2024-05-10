Raging Waters is returning to San Jose this summer with new name

Raging Waters is set to reopen in San Jose this summer, but it will now be called "Calibunga Waterpark."

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- We knew Raging Waters would be reopening in San Jose this summer and now we have learned it will have a new name.

It will be called Calibunga Waterpark -- and new signs have now gone up.

The new Calibunga sign unveiled in San Jose is pictured.

The popular park was set to close for good, but the city managed to find a new operator.

The facility -- owned by the city and comprised of water rides, attractions, cabanas, concessions, a gift shop and amphitheater event space -- is now under the management of California Dreamin' Entertainment Inc.