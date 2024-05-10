Raging Waters is returning to San Jose this summer with new name

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- We knew Raging Waters would be reopening in San Jose this summer and now we have learned it will have a new name.
It will be called Calibunga Waterpark -- and new signs have now gone up.
The popular park was set to close for good, but the city managed to find a new operator.
The facility -- owned by the city and comprised of water rides, attractions, cabanas, concessions, a gift shop and amphitheater event space -- is now under the management of California Dreamin' Entertainment Inc.