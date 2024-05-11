Pro-Palestinian chants disrupt UC Berkeley Law graduation ceremony

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the East Bay, UC Berkeley's Law School graduation ceremony was interrupted several times Friday by pro-Palestinian chants from people in the crowd. The commencement at the Greek Theater continued, despite a controversial mobile billboard outside the event.

There was pomp and protest at UC Berkeley's Law School Commencement ceremony. Law School Dean Erwin Chemerinsky was interrupted several times by those in the crowd, shouting pro-Palestinian chants.

"Let us continue," Chemerinsky said.

At one point, Chemerinsky stepped away from the mic.

The chants continued but the ceremony went on and more than 600 grads got their diplomas

Last month, Chemerinsky who is Jewish, was at the center of a free speech controversy when a video surfaced of the dean and his wife confronting a Muslim law student who disrupted a private event at their home to make a pro-Palestinian speech.

"I respect student's rights to have a voice and be heard in a public forum at a public university," said graduate Blair Matsuura.

Many graduates say they expected commencement disruptions at a university where protests and encampments over the Middle East conflict are happening.

"What Berkeley does best is protect the freedom of speech. All our students are taught the First Amendment, the most important part about the American Constitution," said Elelina Dash.

"In my mind, everyone has their own opinions and everybody works toward justice," said graduate Basir Quzuzada.

During graduation, a controversial mobile billboard targeted law school students who allegedly signed a proclamation banning speakers who support Israel from appearing on campus.

Some universities across the country have canceled graduation ceremonies out of security concerns, but UC Berkeley says it plans to go ahead with Saturday's big commencement at Memorial Stadium.

Cal says it's prioritizing the ability of graduating students to participate in one of the most meaningful days of their life.

As for Friday's activism, Dean Cheriminsky said in a statement:

"We want to express our deepest admiration for our speakers, our graduates and their families for their patience and understanding. I could not be more pleased that we were able to celebrate this significant moment and the significant achievements of our students."

"I thought there was great sensitivity to expression. That's a beautiful thing. That's what Berkeley stands for," said Laura Stewart.