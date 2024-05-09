Sacramento State becomes CA's 1st university to divest from companies doing business with Israel

Sacramento State told students it will no longer invest in companies that "profit from genocide, ethnic cleansing, and activities that violate fundamental human rights."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As protesters on college campuses nationwide call for action, Sacramento State has become the first public university in California to align with pro-Palestinian protesters' demands.

The university says it will no longer invest in companies that "profit from genocide, ethnic cleansing, and activities that violate fundamental human rights."

Students say they were told the university held no direct investments, but will be dumping $4.5 million in indirect investments.

"If this is possible on one campus we have raised the bar nationwide, internationally, and a message to all students: don't ask for anything less," one member of Students for Quality Education said.

Student protesters are calling this a "win."

They had been camped out for eight days prior to the decision by campus administration.