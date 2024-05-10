Pres. Biden met by protesters, Israel supporters outside Bay Area fundraising events

President Biden was met both by pro-Palestinian protesters and Israel supporters outside Bay Area fundraising events on Friday.

President Biden was met both by pro-Palestinian protesters and Israel supporters outside Bay Area fundraising events on Friday.

President Biden was met both by pro-Palestinian protesters and Israel supporters outside Bay Area fundraising events on Friday.

President Biden was met both by pro-Palestinian protesters and Israel supporters outside Bay Area fundraising events on Friday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Biden is back in the Bay Area for a series of campaign events on Friday.

It was whirlwind trip to the Bay for the President, the fifth just in the last year.

The President's motorcade made its way to two campaign receptions in the South Bay on Friday.

The first, in Portola Valley at a fundraiser hosted by billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla.

MORE: President Joe Biden meets with widow, daughter of Alexei Navalny during February San Francisco visit

The second fundraiser hosted by former Yahoo and Google executive Marissa Mayer.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied outside both events.

They are calling on Biden to stop sending military aid to Israel; the protesters said they're making a point to send their message not just to Biden but to donors also.

"There are an unprecedented amount of billionaires and millionaires and a lot of money is going to the Democratic Party," said Kimi Lee with Bay Resistance, "We want these donors to understand that we care about what's happening in Palestine right now."'

MORE: Biden withheld bomb shipment to Israel out of fear it could be used in Rafah: Source

But they weren't the only demonstrators lining the streets. Some groups holding Israeli flags wanted to thank Biden for the work he's been doing.

"I do not support the Israeli government's decisions. I support Israel's existence and Israel's right to defend itself," said Maya, a demonstrator who only wished to give her first name, "But I think that right now, the goal should be returning the hostages."

First Lady Jill Biden was also in the Bay Area Thursday, visiting Marin County before heading to Southern California Friday.

President Joe Biden's visit brought out a lot of families and visitors to San Francisco's Marina Green.

President Joe Biden's visit brought out a lot of families and visitors to San Francisco's Marina Green.

Some who couldn't wait to see the president and others caught by surprise.

Fifteen-month-old Colette Vicknair and her parents were out and about when they saw all the aircraft arrive.

"It was amazing. We didn't know it was going to happen. But we were on a walk. We were here and saw all these helicopters come down. It's just incredible it makes me teary eyed when you see it," said Colette's mother, Amy Vicknair. "We're grateful to be able to see it and be able to have Colette see it too."

"Yeah, so impressive to see the power of it. And to see it on the Marina Green - you never expect to see that," said Dan Rozzano.

"It's exciting. I used to live in Washington D.C. When the President comes, it's a little bit of a zoo. You just avoid it or you watch it," said Steven Street of San Francisco.