Thousands have marched to SF Civic Center for immigration rights rally. #ABC7now #KeepFamilesTogether pic.twitter.com/44PYa2KxDS — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 30, 2018

Thousands marching in SF to keep migrant families seeking asylum, together. #ImmigrantChildren pic.twitter.com/LYQFuLFC1E — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 30, 2018

Drivers out of their cars on Octavia St., watching huge immigration march pass by on Market St. #abc7now #KeepFamiliesTogether pic.twitter.com/TS4DIrWrPT — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 30, 2018

Organizers estimate 30,000 people marched in San Francisco Saturday to protest President Trump's zero-tolerance policy on immigration. The policy led to families being separated at the border."It's upsetting children are being separated, we should be more compassionate as a country. That's not what we're about," said Amanda Poole from San Francisco.The march ended with a large rally outside San Francisco City Hall."It's a great showing but everyone should be out in the street. We're fighting for humanity here," said march organizer Sophia Andary.Other immigration rights rallies were held in San Jose and Oakland."Look at all these people supporting the message, families belong together," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.More than 2,000 children have been separated from their parents in recent weeks and placed in government-contracted shelters. President Donald Trump last week issued an executive order to stop the separation of families and said parents and children will instead be detained together.This week, a judge ordered officials to reunite separated families within 30 days.Event organizers included Families Belong Together San Francisco, Women's March San Francisco and Indivisible SF.