IMMIGRATION

Thousands march across Bay Area to protest Trump Administration's immigration policy separating families

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of people are marching in San Francisco to keep migrant families together as they seek asylum in the United States. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Organizers estimate 30,000 people marched in San Francisco Saturday to protest President Trump's zero-tolerance policy on immigration. The policy led to families being separated at the border.

"It's upsetting children are being separated, we should be more compassionate as a country. That's not what we're about," said Amanda Poole from San Francisco.

RELATED: Families Belong Together demonstrations protesting family separation take place in cities across America

The march ended with a large rally outside San Francisco City Hall.

"It's a great showing but everyone should be out in the street. We're fighting for humanity here," said march organizer Sophia Andary.

Other immigration rights rallies were held in San Jose and Oakland.

PHOTOS: Families Belong Together demonstrators denounce family separation around America



"Look at all these people supporting the message, families belong together," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

More than 2,000 children have been separated from their parents in recent weeks and placed in government-contracted shelters. President Donald Trump last week issued an executive order to stop the separation of families and said parents and children will instead be detained together.

This week, a judge ordered officials to reunite separated families within 30 days.

Event organizers included Families Belong Together San Francisco, Women's March San Francisco and Indivisible SF.

For more on the Crisis at the Border, visit this page.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationICEborder crisisimmigration reformPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpchildrenprotestSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Protesters denounce family separation in cities around the country
Pleasant Hill facility housing two adolescents separated from parents at border
Navy plans to build a migrant detention camp in Concord for 47,000 people
Protesters descend on Richmond jail chanting 'abolish ICE'
California's Rep. DeSaulnier denounces reported Concord immigration detention 'camp'
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
IMMIGRATION
Thousands march in SF for immigrants rights
Protesters denounce family separation in cities around the country
Protesters holding rally at Richmond ICE facility
Congressman DeSaulnier: Plans for Concord immigration center officially halted
More immigration
POLITICS
3 black senators introduce bill to make lynching a federal hate crime
Proposed legislation could make lynching a federal crime
Thousands march in SF for immigrants rights
Protesters denounce family separation in cities around the country
More Politics
Top Stories
Mandatory evacuations ordered because of Pawnee Fire flare-up
Protesters denounce family separation in cities around the country
PHOTOS: Families Belong Together protests around America
LeBron James returns to LA hours before free agency opens
Bear cub with burnt paws rescued from Colorado wildfire
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Bodega owner says he did not 'realize what was happening' night of stabbing
EXCLUSIVE: SF camp admits child left on Muni bus
Show More
Grateful residents return home after Concord grass fire
9-month-old baby dies from choking on balloon
3 black senators introduce bill to make lynching a federal hate crime
Pawnee Fire 73 percent contained
Weather Forecast: Saturday evening
More News