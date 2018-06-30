SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Thousands of people are marching in San Francisco to keep migrant families together as they seek asylum in the United States.
Drivers stepped out of their cars on Octavia Street to watch the crowd of protesters pass by on Market Street.
RELATED: Families Belong Together demonstrations protesting family separation take place in cities across America
More than 2,000 children have been separated from their parents in recent weeks and placed in government-contracted shelters. President Donald Trump last week issued an executive order to stop the separation of families and said parents and children will instead be detained together.
PHOTOS: Families Belong Together demonstrators denounce family separation around America
For more on the Crisis at the Border, visit this page.
Thousands have marched to SF Civic Center for immigration rights rally. #ABC7now #KeepFamilesTogether pic.twitter.com/44PYa2KxDS— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 30, 2018
Thousands marching in SF to keep migrant families seeking asylum, together. #ImmigrantChildren pic.twitter.com/LYQFuLFC1E— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 30, 2018
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Drivers out of their cars on Octavia St., watching huge immigration march pass by on Market St. #abc7now #KeepFamiliesTogether pic.twitter.com/TS4DIrWrPT— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 30, 2018