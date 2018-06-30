IMMIGRATION

Thousands march in San Francisco for immigrants rights

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of people are marching in San Francisco to keep migrant families together as they seek asylum in the United States. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thousands of people are marching in San Francisco to keep migrant families together as they seek asylum in the United States.

Drivers stepped out of their cars on Octavia Street to watch the crowd of protesters pass by on Market Street.

RELATED: Families Belong Together demonstrations protesting family separation take place in cities across America

More than 2,000 children have been separated from their parents in recent weeks and placed in government-contracted shelters. President Donald Trump last week issued an executive order to stop the separation of families and said parents and children will instead be detained together.

PHOTOS: Families Belong Together demonstrators denounce family separation around America
For more on the Crisis at the Border, visit this page.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationICEborder crisisimmigration reformPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpchildrenprotestSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Protesters denounce family separation in cities around the country
Pleasant Hill facility housing two adolescents separated from parents at border
Navy plans to build a migrant detention camp in Concord for 47,000 people
Protesters descend on Richmond jail chanting 'abolish ICE'
California's Rep. DeSaulnier denounces reported Concord immigration detention 'camp'
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
IMMIGRATION
Protesters denounce family separation in cities around the country
Protesters holding rally at Richmond ICE facility
Congressman DeSaulnier: Plans for Concord immigration center officially halted
Reflecting on the Crisis at the Border: Different points of view
More immigration
POLITICS
Protesters denounce family separation in cities around the country
Protesters holding rally at Richmond ICE facility
Trump says he'll name high court pick on July 9
Which way to Osaka? San Francisco's Sister Cities get new sign
More Politics
Top Stories
Protesters denounce family separation in cities around the country
PHOTOS: Families Belong Together protests around America
EXCLUSIVE: SF camp admits child left on Muni bus
Grateful residents return home after Concord grass fire
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Pawnee Fire 73 percent contained
Weather Forecast: Sizzling Saturday
Hand-washing warning: Your bad habits could spread harmful germs
Show More
Protesters holding rally at Richmond ICE facility
Crews rescue deaf puppy stuck in hole for 30 hours in Ala.
LISTEN: 911 call confirms 'Permit Patty' called police on girl selling water
Racist road rage rant caught on camera
Ghost Ship defendants negotiating plea agreement
More News