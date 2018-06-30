Thousands have marched to SF Civic Center for immigration rights rally. #ABC7now #KeepFamilesTogether pic.twitter.com/44PYa2KxDS — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 30, 2018

Thousands marching in SF to keep migrant families seeking asylum, together. #ImmigrantChildren pic.twitter.com/LYQFuLFC1E — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 30, 2018

Drivers out of their cars on Octavia St., watching huge immigration march pass by on Market St. #abc7now #KeepFamiliesTogether pic.twitter.com/TS4DIrWrPT — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 30, 2018

Thousands of people are marching in San Francisco to keep migrant families together as they seek asylum in the United States.Drivers stepped out of their cars on Octavia Street to watch the crowd of protesters pass by on Market Street.More than 2,000 children have been separated from their parents in recent weeks and placed in government-contracted shelters. President Donald Trump last week issued an executive order to stop the separation of families and said parents and children will instead be detained together.