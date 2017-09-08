DACA

UC President Janet Napolitano files lawsuit against Trump administration for rescinding DACA

EMBED </>More Videos

The University of California has sued the Trump administration over its decision to end a program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation. (KGO-TV )

SAN FRANCISCO --
The University of California sued the Trump administration Friday over its decision to end a program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in San Francisco includes university president Janet Napolitano as a plaintiff.
VIDEO: Trump rescinding DACA program protecting young immigrants

Napolitano was Homeland Security secretary under the Obama administration and helped implement its Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

She said it was important for the public university system to "stand up for these vital members of the UC community."

"They represent the best of who we are - hard-working, resilient and motivated high achievers. To arbitrarily and capriciously end the DACA program, which benefits our country as a whole, is not only unlawful, it is contrary to our national values and bad policy," Napolitano said.

RELATED: San Francisco officials plan to fight for Dreamers, DACA

The program protected about 800,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas, including hundreds of thousands of college-age students.

The lawsuit said the university will lose students and employees because of President Donald Trump's decision to end the program.

The UC system has about 4,000 students who are in the United States illegally, "a substantial number of whom have DACA, as well as teachers, researchers and health care providers who are DACA recipients," the university system said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

An email sent to the U.S. Department of Justice seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Fifteen states have sued separately over the president's decision.

Click here for the latest stories about immigration.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsdacajanet napolitanocaliforniau.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumplawsuitimmigrationimmigration reformUCSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DACA
Mexico offers teaching jobs to 'dreamers' returning from US
TIMELINE: What led to Pres. Trump's decision to end DACA
What to expect following Trump's plan to end DACA
Obama releases statement on DACA
More daca
POLITICS
Trumps DACA tweets offer little relief for immigration rights organizations
Trump praises Kuwaiti emir in fight against IS
Mexico offers teaching jobs to 'dreamers' returning from US
Hundreds gather to pray for DACA recipients in Redwood City
More Politics
Top Stories
Equifax breach: Criticism from lawmakers, what people can do
Troy Gentry of country duo Montgomery Gentry dies in helicopter crash
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
Hurricane Jose now an extremely dangerous Category 4
Disney World closing early Saturday ahead of Hurricane Irma
At least 35 killed in one of biggest earthquakes ever in Mexico
Caribbean residents left reeling over Irma's destruction
House sends $15B Harvey aid bill, debt hike to Trump to sign
Show More
Newscaster continues coverage during deadly earthquake
Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at SF's Third Baptist Church
Small plane reported missing near Bolinas
Florida governor to residents ahead of Irma: 'You've got to get out'
Warriors and Sharks tickets go on sale
More News
Top Video
At least 35 killed in one of biggest earthquakes ever in Mexico
Small plane reported missing near Bolinas
Caribbean residents left reeling over Irma's destruction
Newscaster continues coverage during deadly earthquake
More Video