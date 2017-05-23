New home sales in West drop 26 percent, largest dip in 6 years

New home sales in the West took a 26% drop last month; an early sign of softening market? At 4 & 5 #abc7now pic.twitter.com/jp73Jk6Twp — David Louie (@abc7david) May 23, 2017

Economists are always looking for trends that forecast change, and on Tuesday a sharp drop in new home sales is raising questions of whether the real estate market is showing signs of softening.There is a construction frenzy across the South Bay. KB Home, for example, has selling underway in 26 Bay Area communities, half of them in the South Bay.However, the U.S. Commerce Department noticed a hiccup last month. New home sales in the West dropped 26 percent, the largest drop in over six years."I think we're about to see a shift in the marketplace, and the new home sales may be the leading indicator of that," real estate broker Quincy Virgilio said. He's starting to see a softening of the market. "Where I used to get 10 to 12 officers on a property, now I get two or three and where it used to be $100,000 over asking, it'd be $20,000 or $30,000."The median priced home in San Jose has gone from $800,000 to $1 million, but the number of buyers who can afford to buy that home is at a tipping point."Right now, it's about 20 percent. Meaning 1 in 5 people, 1 in 5 families, can afford to buy the median-priced home. If that number falls below 20 percent, which it did in 2006 and 2007, typically we see a slowing in the marketplace," Virgilio said.No one is predicting a bubble bursting, but change could be in the wind.History teaches us that housing cycles tend to run five to seven years from the time a recovery starts until a market becomes a bit tense and could potentially develop a bubble. We are currently in year five of a housing market recovery.Still, housing developers see the South Bay being a strong market due to the growth in jobs and in the scarcity of land.Plus, many projects are being built bear public transit, including the expanded BART service to San Jose.