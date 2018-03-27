HOUSING MARKET

San Francisco home prices jump over 10 percent amid inventory shortage

EMBED </>More Videos

Good news if you own a home in the Bay Area, not so much if you're trying to buy one. A new report shows home prices in San Francisco rose more than 10-percent in January. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) --
Good news if you own a home in the Bay Area, but not so much if you're trying to buy one. Home prices in the U.S. jumped in January, according to a new report.

The report shows home prices in San Francisco rose more than 10-percent in the new year.

RELATED: What's next for the growing Bay Area real estate market?

Standard & Poor's revealed its S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index climbed 6.2 percent in January from a year earlier. That nearly matches December's 6.3 percent gain, which had been the fastest 12-month growth in nearly three years. The price of houses is easily outpacing wage growth and inflation.
VIDEO: Survey reveals 40 percent of Bay Area residents are thinking of leaving

Home prices rose 12.9 percent in Seattle, 11.1 percent in Las Vegas and 10.2 percent in San Francisco.

Chicago and Washington D.C. posted the weakest annual home-prices gains at 2.4 percent. Homes for sale are scarce. It would take just 3.4 months to snap up the supply of available homes at the current sales rate, down from an average since 2000 of six months.

Click here for a look at more stories about Bay Area housing prices.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestatehomehousingaffordable housingwhere you liveu.s. & worldSan FranciscoSan JoseOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSING MARKET
Berkeley family wins bidding war over home with a song
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
UC Berkeley student evicted from Hayward trailer
Lawmakers introduce transit development bill for BART stations
An experiment in urban living: community housing in SF
More housing market
REAL ESTATE
Inside San Francisco's Most Expensive Apartments
Renting In San Jose: What Will $1,900 Get You?
Berkeley family wins bidding war over home with a song
EXCLUSIVE: Vineyard bought for $4,000 up for sale in Oakley for $5M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Sacramento leaders discuss investigation of fatal officer-involved shooting of unarmed man
California to file lawsuit over citizenship question on 2020 census
Man in custody after allegedly making school shooting threat in San Mateo
1 injured after police chase ends in crash in Concord
Water park co-owner arrested in Texas over boy's death
1 detained after high-speed chase from Bay Bridge ends in Pleasant Hill
President Donald Trump benefiting from economic policies
ICE accused of using Facebook to track undocumented immigrants
Show More
Video shows restaurant worker spitting in customer's food amid argument
FBI arrests suspect in DC area suspicious packages case in Washington state
Severe weather, flash flooding threaten millions in central US
22 countries pledge to kick out Russian diplomats over poisoning of ex-spy
Police searching for soldier missing from Army base
More News
Top Video
Top stories update: Tuesday
1 injured after police chase ends in crash in Concord
Man in custody after allegedly making school shooting threat in San Mateo
Water park co-owner arrested in Texas over boy's death
More Video