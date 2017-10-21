NORTH BAY FIRES

Residents find very little after returning to fire-ravaged Fountaingrove

Residents surveyed the damage on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 after a wildfire ripped through the Fountaingrove neighborhood Santa Rosa, Calif. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Residents in Santa Rosa's fire-ravaged Fountaingrove neighborhood were allowed to return to their homes for the first time Saturday, but found few things in the rubble.

"We raised our two kids here," said Alan Williams. "It's unbelievable nothing is left."

Williams and his wife Noriko sifted through the ashes of their home on Paxton Place, but found very little to salvage.

"I was hoping to find some family photos for my kids to have but it's all gone," said Noriko.

Several neighborhoods in Fountaingrove were destroyed in a massive wildfire on October 9.

Neighbor Loreen Whirley found some dishes and a silver serving fork in the rubble of her home.

"We just wanted a couple of precious nuggets to keep and this was one of them," she said. "The important thing is my family is safe."

The city says residents must show ID at roadblocks to gain entry.

Cornell Barnard will have the latest on this starting at 11 p.m. on ABC7 News.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
