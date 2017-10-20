  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NORTH BAY FIRES

Residents allowed to return to Santa Rosa neighborhoods hit hardest by wildfire

The Santa Rosa neighborhood of Coffey Park was devastated by fire, but the people who live there haven't been able to get there, until today. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
The Santa Rosa neighborhood of Coffey Park was devastated by fire, but the people who live there haven't been able to get there. Now today, that neighborhood, along with Orchard and Journey's End mobile home parks are reopening for the first time since the fire.

The National Guard is stationed on Hopper Avenue to keep everyone out of the Coffey neighborhood, but today resident will be able to past here and only residents, so they can process and grieve in private.

Residents got the news at a community meeting last night. A lot of details and logistics were discussed, but the conversation also got heated. Some victims took this as an opportunity to ask government officials about why they didn't receive more warning that the fire was coming- and have more time to escape.

"Why was there no notice at the start of the fire that it was coming?" a resident asked.

"I wish we could have gotten everyone out, I wish we could have. That's something we're gonna have to live with, just like you," said Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner

At the meeting, health officials urged residents not to handle ash because it is a health hazard. The government will remove it. There should be information coming out this weekend about when the Fountain Grove neighborhood will open.

Residents can get past this checkpoint from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. today and tomorrow. Residents must show ID.

