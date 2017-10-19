NORTH BAY FIRES

Roads remain closed as Santa Rosa residents air grievances about fire recovery

An informational meeting in Sonoma County for fire victims served as a sounding board as local, state, and federal officials addressed issues. (KGO-TV)

By
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
An informational meeting in Sonoma County for fire victims served as a sounding board as local, state, and federal officials addressed issues.

Roads and access is still blocked, they say, because of dangerous conditions inside. Cal OES says it will use federal money to level burned properties to dirt, but with thousands of them it could take months.

