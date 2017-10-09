SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --Getting in touch during emergencies like the fires raging in the North Bay can be tough, but there are several online resources for residents and their loved ones.
Facebook has launched its crisis response center for those impacted by the fires.
If you are 'in' or are 'from' the fire zones you can mark yourself safe. Friends and relatives can then check in to see that you are OK.
There are now three separate pages for the Sulphur Fire, Tubbs Fire, and Atlas Peak Fire.
Each fire has its own page with maps, photos and information.
Those impacted can look through offers of help. Hundreds of people have posted offering transportation, shelter, and other help.
The Red Cross has launched its 'safe and well index,' where, like on Facebook, you can list yourself and how you are doing. Let friends and family know if you are at home or at a shelter and if you choose share information about your home, family and pets.
If you want to check on someone in the fire areas you can sign on and search for them by name and phone number, or name and home address.
Below are the two ways to mark yourself safe and to check whether friends and family are safe during the North Bay wildfires.
IMPORTANT: If you are in need of resources, shelter, or assistance please click here -- and we will continue to update this page for resources and complete updates on road closures, school closures, and evacuation orders.
Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for fires, directing critical resources to help residents and firefighters.
