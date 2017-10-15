  • LIVE VIDEO Sky7 over massive wildfires burning in North Bay
  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
NORTH BAY FIRES

Santa Rosa police arrest looter near evacuation zone

This is an image of items found on a looter who was arrested by Santa Rosa police on Saturday, October 14, 2017. (Santa Rosa Police Department. )

SANTA ROSA, Calif. --
Police arrested a man Saturday afternoon in Santa Rosa after he allegedly stole items from residents who had evacuated their homes due to the fires burning in the area.

According to Santa Rosa police, at 1:45 p.m. officers from the Hillsborough Police Department were assisting with extra patrols in evacuation zones in Santa Rosa.

The Hillsborough police officers stopped a man who was behaving suspiciously in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Industrial Drive.

He was allegedly in possession of property that police believed was stolen from evacuated residents, including jewelry, cell phones, and other valuables, police said.

The man was identified as 50-year-old Anthony Happel, a transient from Santa Rosa, police said.

Happel was arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft during an emergency and possessing a concealed weapon and narcotics paraphernalia, police said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
North Bay FiresfirewildfiresheriffsonomapolicearresttheftSanta Rosa
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
NORTH BAY FIRES
Sky7 over wildfires in North Bay -- WATCH LIVE
9-year-old writes heartbreaking letter to A's after house burns down
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
Napa men used dozers to save neighborhood from fires
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Sky7 over wildfires in North Bay -- WATCH LIVE
9-year-old writes heartbreaking letter to A's after house burns down
Zappos offers to pay funeral costs for Las Vegas attack victims
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
Show More
ABC7 News weather forecast: Calmer winds, poor air quality
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
Napa men used dozers to save neighborhood from fires
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival 2017 in San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
More Photos