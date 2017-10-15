Santa Rosa police arrest looter near evacuation zone

Police arrested a man Saturday afternoon in Santa Rosa after he allegedly stole items from residents who had evacuated their homes due to the fires burning in the area.According to Santa Rosa police, at 1:45 p.m. officers from the Hillsborough Police Department were assisting with extra patrols in evacuation zones in Santa Rosa.The Hillsborough police officers stopped a man who was behaving suspiciously in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Industrial Drive.He was allegedly in possession of property that police believed was stolen from evacuated residents, including jewelry, cell phones, and other valuables, police said.The man was identified as 50-year-old Anthony Happel, a transient from Santa Rosa, police said.Happel was arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft during an emergency and possessing a concealed weapon and narcotics paraphernalia, police said.