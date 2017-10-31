NORTH BAY FIRES

Santa Rosa shares spirit of Halloween with families displaced by fires

Hundreds of Sonoma County kids and their families needed A Halloween party and that's exactly what they got. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
RELATED: Santa Rosa plans Halloween events for families impacted by fires

The Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce hosted "A Hero's Halloween" in Old Courthouse Square. A free community event, for families impacted or displaced by the wildfires.

"I have no place to take my kids trick-or-treating, most of our Coffey Park neighborhood is gone. For the city to do this for the kids is awesome," said parent Steven Lee.

The carnival-like event had free Halloween costumes for kids, food, Games and prizes.

An estimated 1000 families attended the Tuesday night event.

TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims

Downtown merchants kept their doors open late and passed out candy for trick-or-treaters.

Elsewhere, a block party was held in one neighborhood untouched by fire.

Neighbors in the Austin Creek subdivision of Rincon Valley put the word out on social media to all families impacted or displaced by the fire to come and share Halloween with them.

Neighbors ordered a bounce house for kids and set up lots of games on the street.

"This is what we wanted, a chance for families and their kids to come and forget about what's happened in the community for a night," said neighbor Tina Tyko.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the North Bay fires.
