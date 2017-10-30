  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
NORTH BAY FIRES

Santa Rosa plans Halloween events for families impacted by fires

Kids celebrate Halloween after the North Bay fires on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 in Santa Rosa, Calif. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
It was the first day back for students at Santa Rosa's Jack London elementary school. Many students are new here, after their school in Coffey Park was damaged in the wildfire.

TAKE ACTION: How to help the North Bay fire victims

School actually starts on Wednesday, But Today was a time for fun at a Halloween carnival.

The event was sponsored by the boys and girls club of central Sonoma County. There were bounce houses, face painting, and pumpkin bowling.

"So many of these young people lost their homes, today we're providing Halloween costumes and activities, It doesn't sound like much, but to a kid, it means the world," said Boys & Girls Club, Vice President Michelle Edwards.

Many families are looking to restore some normalcy to their lives.

"We will still be going trick-or-treating in a different neighborhood, keeping things as normal as possible," said parent Gini Gachet.

Some Santa Rosa neighbors are inviting displaced families to spend Halloween with them.

RELATED: Santa Rosa, Sonoma County transition to new normal after North Bay fires

Neighbors in Rincon Valley's Austin Creek development, untouched by fire are planning a giant Halloween block party. They're putting the invite out on social media, giving families a safe, fun place to trick-or-treat.

"I heard a six-year-old tell her grandfather Halloween was canceled this year, that broke my heart and I knew we had to do whatever we could," said neighbor Tina Tyco.

The party will be held inside the subdivision at the corner of the winding creek and Middle Rincon Road.

Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce is hosting "A Hero's Halloween."

A Free community event for families in Old Courthouse Square from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
North Bay Firesfirefighterscostumeshalloweenfirefatal firefire deathtrick or treat
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NORTH BAY FIRES
Healdsburg boutique giving it all away for free to fire victims
Santa Rosa, Sonoma Co. transition to 'new normal' after North Bay fires
Mendocino County family loses second child to wildfire
Suspected looters arrested in Santa Rosa fire zone after police chase
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Woman confronts Pleasant Hill worker wearing blackface
SJ police arrest man accused of brazenly robbing elderly women
SF LGBT community has mixed reactions to Kevin Spacey's coming out
WINTER IS COMING: Snow on its way to the Sierra
INTERACTIVE TOUR: Take a spooky trip through the Winchester Mystery House
Patriots trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo to 49ers for 2018 draft pick
Santa Rosa, Sonoma Co. transition to 'new normal' after North Bay fires
Healdsburg boutique giving it all away for free to fire victims
Show More
San Francisco looks to refund overpaid parking tickets
Suspect in strong-arm robberies targeting seniors in SJ arrested
South Bay residents get help to rebuild flooded homes
Dad: Ind. boy with autism arrested for fighting school bullies
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of past sexual advance
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
PHOTOS: John F. Kennedy through the years
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: 7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims
More Photos