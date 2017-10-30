Santa Rosa plans Halloween events for families impacted by fires

It was the first day back for students at Santa Rosa's Jack London elementary school. Many students are new here, after their school in Coffey Park was damaged in the wildfire.School actually starts on Wednesday, But Today was a time for fun at a Halloween carnival.The event was sponsored by the boys and girls club of central Sonoma County. There were bounce houses, face painting, and pumpkin bowling."So many of these young people lost their homes, today we're providing Halloween costumes and activities, It doesn't sound like much, but to a kid, it means the world," said Boys & Girls Club, Vice President Michelle Edwards.Many families are looking to restore some normalcy to their lives."We will still be going trick-or-treating in a different neighborhood, keeping things as normal as possible," said parent Gini Gachet.Some Santa Rosa neighbors are inviting displaced families to spend Halloween with them.Neighbors in Rincon Valley's Austin Creek development, untouched by fire are planning a giant Halloween block party. They're putting the invite out on social media, giving families a safe, fun place to trick-or-treat."I heard a six-year-old tell her grandfather Halloween was canceled this year, that broke my heart and I knew we had to do whatever we could," said neighbor Tina Tyco.The party will be held inside the subdivision at the corner of the winding creek and Middle Rincon Road.Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce is hosting "A Hero's Halloween."A Free community event for families in Old Courthouse Square from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.