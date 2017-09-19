School canceled at Larkspur's Redwood High after bomb scare

Everyone calmly leaving building to assemble in safe place. Feel free to contact your student. Do not come to campus. More to follow. — Redwood High School (@RHSGiants411) September 19, 2017

RHS being evacuated due to bomb threat. Updates will be forthcoming. Do not call school or come to school. Thx for your cooperation. — Redwood High School (@RHSGiants411) September 19, 2017

Officials have canceled school at Redwood High School in Larkspur due to a bomb threat Tuesday morning, but students remain on part of the campus.Students are waiting in the school's football field as a safety precaution after being evacuated.School officials took to Twitter shortly after 9:15 a.m. to report that the school located at 395 Doherty Drive was being evacuated and asked people to "not call school or come to school."Officials will remain at the scene to investigate and make sure it is clear before any students are let back on campus.No injuries have been reported at this time.