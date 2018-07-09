San Francisco woman killed in Mexico City shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials have confirmed that a woman killed in Mexico City by what appears to be a stray bullet in a shooting at a taco restaurant is from San Francisco. (Family photo)

MEXICO CITY --
Mexico City authorities are investigating the death of a U.S. tourist killed by what appeared to be a stray bullet in a shooting at a taco restaurant in a wealthy capital neighborhood.

The U.S. Bureau of Consular Affairs confirmed the death and released the victim's name, Tatiana Mirutenko, in a statement. She was reportedly from San Francisco.

The city prosecutor's office says the 27-year-old American woman was leaving the restaurant early Saturday when gunmen aboard a motorcycle fired on a man authorities identified as a bouncer at an area bar. The man was wounded, but survived.


RELATED: Travel warning issued for Mexico over increase in violent crimes involving US citizens

Authorities said in a statement later Saturday that the woman, who was not identified by name, was with her husband and two other friends at the restaurant in the Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood. There was no indication the two victims knew each other.

The attackers escaped.

An official with the U.S. Bureau of Consular Affairs confirmed the death. In a statement they wrote:

"We can confirm that U.S. Citizen Tatiana Mirutenko was killed in Mexico City on July 7. We extend our sincere condolences to friends and family members of the deceased. The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City is providing all appropriate consular services to her family. Out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment."

San Francisco's Nektar Therapeutics, where Mirutenko worked, released a statement, saying:

"Tatiana was a bright and passionate rising star... Many throughout Nektar, and outside the company, valued her positive energy, insight and sheer enthusiasm for life."

ABC7 News contributed to this report.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeviolenceshootingu.s. & worldtourismtouristfatal shootingMexicoSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
President Donald Trump announces Judge Brett Kavanaugh as SCOTUS pick
Still a mystery why driver didn't obey light rail crossing in SJ fatal crash
Thieves steal from Fresno Apple Store in seconds
Gilroy wrestling students celebrate coach's UFC title
PHOTOS: ﻿Amazing transformation of a very lucky CA bear
Man arrested after Fresno 2-year-old shoots, kills self
First responders aid man amid heart attack, help finish his yard work
Bay Area woman charged with abandoning son at LA's Union Station
Show More
Supporters of measure to help homeless in SF hold rally
Berkeley Marina RV dwellers forced to move
Opening arguments begin in Roundup lawsuit
Consumer Catch-up: Fire price gouging, Timehop data breach
USGS reports 3.1-magnitude earthquake near Morgan Hill
More News