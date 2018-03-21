SFPD officer in fair condition, 5 others wounded in shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3244447" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New video shows what a witness describes as a San Francisco officer, who was just shot, crawling toward a police car as fellow cops rush by.

.@SFPD just walked out of SF General with what appears to be several bags of evidence pic.twitter.com/8fByzwAxvK — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 22, 2018

Sources with knowledge of the officer shooting say there are now six being treated at SFGH. Four were in the barbershop when gunfire was exchanged. The gunman and officer are also at SFGH pic.twitter.com/RF30N6YmKd — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) March 22, 2018

Witnesses say they heard over a dozen shots, then then saw injured @SFPD officer crawling after apparently being hit by gunfire. #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/jUq0bNWpGE — Lilian Kim (@liliankim7) March 22, 2018

Just saw this motorcade headed to the officer involved shooting in the Crocker Amazon neighborhood of San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/EkziYZQWux — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) March 22, 2018

.@SFPD officers leaving SF General. We are expecting an update on Officer's condition & other victims before 6pm per hospital spokesperson pic.twitter.com/V5qI3IztrL — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 22, 2018

ATTN: #SFPD activity at Geneva and Mission, the 8, 14, 14R, 43, & 88 will see delays and reroutes. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) March 21, 2018

#BREAKING: Police activity along the 900 block of Geneva Avenue. Please avoid the area until further notice. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) March 22, 2018

Officials say an officer, suspect, and five others were shot in San Francisco's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The officer was shot in the leg and is in fair condition.San Francisco Police Chief William Scott addressed the shooting Wednesday evening, saying that officials responded to a report of a man with a gun near the Amazon Barber Shop.Witnesses say they heard over a dozen shots, then saw the injured officer crawling after apparently being hit by gunfire.ABC7 News sources say the officer is conscious and breathing at San Francisco General Hospital, where he, the suspect, and 4 others at the nearby barber shop were rushed after the shooting.Two of the six people shot have been discharged including a minor, one man is in critical condition, another in serious condition and the officer is still in fair condition.Reports of police activity at Mission and Geneva streets in San Francisco also prompted delays and traffic issues in the city earlier Wednesday afternoon. Some streets near the scene have since reopened for traffic.Scott asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Police Department's 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.