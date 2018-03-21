SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Sources say six people, including a San Francisco police officer, have been shot. The shooting happened at Amazon Barber Shop on Geneva Avenue at London Street.
Police say the officer was shot in the leg and the injury is not life-threatening. The conditions of the suspects and other victims are unknown at this time.
In the video player above you'll see new images of an officer crawling towards a police car. A witness at the scene tells us this is the officer who was shot.
Click here for the full story.