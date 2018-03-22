  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
POLICE SHOOTING

Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspect in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday in San Francisco's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood has died. A police officer who struck is in fair condition. Four others were injured in the shooting. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The suspect in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday in San Francisco's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood has died.

Wednesday afternoon, police responded to report of man with gun on the 200 block of Amazon Avenue. A bystander said the suspect was in a barber shop and police went in and saw the suspect sitting on a bench inside. Sources say the suspect opened fire first and an officer was hit; four others were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

VIDEO: Witness videos show injured cop, other victim after SF shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Witness videos show injured cop, other victim after SF shooting (1 of 6)

Witness videos show injured cop, other victim after SF shooting

Police say an officer and five other people, including the suspect, were shot in a San Francisco barber shop on Wednesday. Videos from witness shows the injured cop crawling away from the scene while other officers respond to the scene.



The suspect in the incident has been identified as 21-year-old Suisun City resident Jehad Eid. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead last night.

Witnesses say they heard over a dozen shots, then saw the injured officer crawling after apparently being hit by gunfire.

RELATED: Mark Farrell visits hospital after officer, 5 others shot in SF

The officer who struck is in fair condition. Doctors were removing the bullet from his leg this morning. The officer has been on the force for two years.

SFPD will hold a town hall meeting about the shooting within ten days.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
SFPDofficer injuredofficer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingpoliceshootinginvestigationSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Videos show injured cop, other victim after SF shooting
SFPD officer in fair condition, 5 others wounded in shooting
SF police investigate shootout that injured 6, including officer
Mark Farrell visits hospital after officer, 5 others shot in SF
POLICE SHOOTING
Minneapolis officer booked on murder charge after turning himself in
Parents of man fatally shot at Oakland BART station demand agency fire officer
Community angry after SFPD shoots, kills suspect in Mission District
Armed robbery suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in SF
Santa Rosa police shootout frightens, angers neighbors
More police shooting
Top Stories
Videos show injured cop, other victim after SF shooting
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Latest storm knocks down trees, causes traffic problems across Bay Area
Spokesperson: Toys 'R' Us liquidation sale delayed, likely to start Friday
Trump: Biden would go down crying if he assaulted me
See the royal wedding invitations
President Trump unveils punishing trade actions against China
ABC7 holding National Puppy Day event tomorrow
Show More
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
Storm triggers flooded roadways, warnings in North Bay
AccuWeather forecast: Showers, chance of thunderstorms
John Dowd, lead Trump lawyer in Russia probe, leaves team
Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill closed due to threat
More News
Top Video
Videos show injured cop, other victim after SF shooting
Latest storm knocks down trees, causes traffic problems across Bay Area
Storm triggers flooded roadways, warnings in North Bay
Trump: Biden would go down crying if he assaulted me
More Video