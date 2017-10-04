LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Sisters of Marilou Danley, girlfriend of Stephen Paddock: 'He sent her away' to plan

EMBED </>More Videos

The sisters of Marilou Danley say that suspected Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock sent her to the Philippines so he could plan his deadly rampage. (Seven Network via CNN)

As Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of suspected Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, arrives in the U.S. for questioning, her sisters are speaking out, saying that Paddock made sure she was out of the picture as he planned.

"I know that she don't know anything as well, like us," one sister said through tears. "She was sent away so that she will be not there to interfere with what he's planning."

Danley's two sisters spoke to 7 News Australia and had their faces blurred. They said Danley is a good person.

"Marilou Danley is my sister. She is a good person and gentle soul. A mother, a grandmother, a sister, a friend," said one sister.

They said that Danley, who is Australian, had arrived in the Philippines more than a week before the shooting. She is believed to have been visiting family. While she was there, Paddock wired $100,000 to an account under her name.

"She didn't even know that she was going to the Philippines, until Steve said, 'Marilou, I found you a cheap ticket to the Philippines,'" one sister said.

They expressed gratitude that she is alive but said that doesn't make up for what happened.

"He sent her away, so that he can plan what he's planning without interruptions," one sister said. "In that sense, I thank him for sparing my sister's life. But that won't be able to compensate the 59 people's lives."

The sisters believe their sister might have information that can help the investigation. Paddock died the night he is suspected of killing dozens and injuring hundreds.

"No one can put the puzzles together. No one. Except Marilou," one sister said. "Because Steve is not here to talk anymore. Only Marilou can maybe help."

Danley, who 7 News reports moved to the U.S. in 1989, landed at Los Angeles International Airport late Tuesday and was met by federal agents. The 62-year-old was a live-in girlfriend of Paddock. She is considered a "person of interest" in the case but police have not named her as a suspect.

"She probably was even shocked than us because she was more closer to him than us," one sister said. "To be able to find out that the person you live with, that you love and live with can do such thing, and you thought you know the person yourself."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
las vegas mass shootinglas vegasshootingu.s. & world
Load Comments
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
Republican leaders say no action on gun legislation
Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend returns to US for questioning
Trump to visit Las Vegas, meet with survivors
Las Vegas gunman transferred $100K, set up cameras at hotel room
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
7 Things to know before you go: Wednesday
Trump to visit Las Vegas, meet with survivors
Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend returns to US for questioning
Las Vegas police bodycam footage shows officers' response amid gunfire
Republican leaders say no action on gun legislation
Trauma of Las Vegas shooting setting in for victims
Novato vigil held for wife, mother killed in Las Vegas massacre
San Francisco lawmakers look to curb stolen bike part sales
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Alameda Co. sued over 3-year-old's alleged meth death
San Franciscans gather to demand help for Puerto Rico
Expert: Las Vegas tragedy could change face of U.S. hotel security
North Bay couples help people hurt in Vegas shooting
San Ramon woman, boyfriend meet at spot he was shot in Vegas
More News
Top Video
Girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter arrives back in the United States
Novato vigil held for wife, mother killed in Las Vegas massacre
Trauma of Las Vegas shooting setting in for victims
San Franciscans gather to demand help for Puerto Rico
More Video