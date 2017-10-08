KIDNAP

San Jose police investigate possible kidnapping, assault with deadly weapon at Diridon Station

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Police in San Jose are investigating a possible kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon at the Diridon Station Sunday.

Police say a cab driver picked up a white woman at 1:45 a.m. on Great America Parkway near Tasman Street in Santa Clara. She was described as being five feet, eight inches tall, in her 30's with brown hair.

The driver took the woman to the Diridon Station, which was closed at the time.

A white, late model four-door Lexus with a partial license plate similar to "6---801" occupied by two Hispanic males and two Hispanic females approached the cab and demanded the woman exit the cab, according to police.

Police say the suspects called the female either "Diana" or "Tiana."

The woman refused to get out of the cab and the driver took the woman away from the scene.

Police say the suspects stopped the cab and at least one of the suspects punctured several tires and assaulted the cab driver with a knife. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police say the male suspects pulled the woman from the cab and forced her into the Lexus.

The suspects were described as two Hispanic males in their late 20's, one was six feet tall weighing 150-160 pounds with a beard, hat, white tank top and pants. Police say this suspect was armed with a knife. The other Hispanic male was five feet nine inches tall with a medium build.

The two others were described as Hispanic females.

No further details on the victim were immediately available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
kidnapkidnappingsanta clara countySJPDinvestigationpoliceassaultSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
KIDNAP
Girl abducted from San Francisco found safe after AMBER Alert
Alleged SoCal kidnap victim found safe in Nevada casino
SOURCE: Father of 'kidnapped' San Francisco baby also arrested
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows kidnapping suspect arrest in San Francisco
More kidnap
Top Stories
Lafayette BART station reopens after stabbing incident
Wine train collides with limo bus in St. Helena
Chicago Marathon security beefed up after man arrested with AR-15 and pressure cooker
Colts celebrate Manning's return with 26-23 win over 49ers
Flacco, Ravens beat Raiders without Carr 30-17
GOP senator calls WH 'an adult day care center' after Trump Twitter attack
Reporter retracts statement on Colin Kaepernick standing for anthem if signed to NFL team
CHP investigating shooting in Uber on Interstate 880 in Oakland
Show More
Mike Pence leaves 49ers-Colts game over protesting during national anthem
Suspect arrested after 4 cyclists hit by pick-up truck in Marin
Neo-Nazis hold torch rally in Charlottesville
Pair of big events bring huge crowds, traffic jams to SF
Investigators believe Las Vegas gunman had severe undiagnosed mental illness: Sources
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival 2017 in San Francisco
PHOTOS: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco
PHOTOS: Dozens killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
More Photos