Police in San Jose are investigating a possible kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon at the Diridon Station Sunday.Police say a cab driver picked up a white woman at 1:45 a.m. on Great America Parkway near Tasman Street in Santa Clara. She was described as being five feet, eight inches tall, in her 30's with brown hair.The driver took the woman to the Diridon Station, which was closed at the time.A white, late model four-door Lexus with a partial license plate similar to "6---801" occupied by two Hispanic males and two Hispanic females approached the cab and demanded the woman exit the cab, according to police.Police say the suspects called the female either "Diana" or "Tiana."The woman refused to get out of the cab and the driver took the woman away from the scene.Police say the suspects stopped the cab and at least one of the suspects punctured several tires and assaulted the cab driver with a knife. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.Police say the male suspects pulled the woman from the cab and forced her into the Lexus.The suspects were described as two Hispanic males in their late 20's, one was six feet tall weighing 150-160 pounds with a beard, hat, white tank top and pants. Police say this suspect was armed with a knife. The other Hispanic male was five feet nine inches tall with a medium build.The two others were described as Hispanic females.No further details on the victim were immediately available.