SJPD

San Jose police officers want independent auditor removed

EMBED </>More Videos

The San Jose Police Officers Association delivered a letter to Mayor Sam Liccardo's office calling for the him and members of the city council to remove Independent Police Auditor Aaron Zisser. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The San Jose Police Officers Association delivered a letter to Mayor Sam Liccardo's office Monday morning, calling for the him and members of the city council to remove Independent Police Auditor Aaron Zisser over what they consider misleading statistics on use of force by officers in the auditor's 2017 annual report.

The report was criticized for using percentages instead of raw numbers as had been done in the past, which could skew the perceptions of officer conduct at a time when law enforcement is under scrutiny across the country over its handling of minority suspects and minority communities.

RELATED: San Jose police demonstrate de-escalation training

Although there have been disagreements in the past with previous Independent Police Auditors, POA president Paul Kelly said this is the first time they are challenging the ethics of Zisser and are seeking his removal on the grounds of misconduct.

Kelly said the crux of their complaint is how Zisser's report listed percentages but not raw numbers, as had been done by his predecessors, on use of force incidents. By doing so, he said, percentages would lead people to interpret a sharp increase in incidents when the total number was fewer than 10.

Zisser has revised the report for submission to the City Council on Tuesday with raw numbers. However, in a telephone interview with ABC7 News, Zisser said he disagreed that there was misconduct on his part. At the May 22nd Council meeting, Zisser did say publicly when challenged about his report that "I think the criticism is fair; the use of percentages rather than numbers I can see now that that was misleading."

RELATED: SJPD officers star in anti-domestic violence video

Kelly said of Zisser, "he knew it (the report) was inaccurate, he knew it was misleading, yet he chose to do it... and not change it until Mayor and Council basically made him and rejected the report."

In a telephone interview with ABC7 News, Zisser said, "I immediately committed to making the changes and have done so... worked closely with the Chief and his office to understand the concerns, so our changes were responsive."

Mayor Sam Liccardo issued a statement Monday saying, "We all must strive to ensure that we're using data in a way that provides a complete picture to the public, and I appreciate that the Independent Police Auditor has amended his report to address the concerns raised by the City Council. We will review the POA's complaint and confer with the Council on whether additional action is warranted."

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the SJPD.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SJPDpoliceinvestigationgraduationpolice officeruse of forceSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
San Jose police demonstrate de-escalation training
SJPD officers star in anti-domestic violence video
SJPD
Police chiefs from across Santa Clara Co. join community conversation on police reform
13-year-old crashes stolen car in San Jose, 5 injured
San Jose residents woken with string of dumpster fires
San Jose police officers shoot at 3 dogs during disturbance call
More SJPD
Top Stories
Pawnee fire grows over 10,000 acres in Lake County
Woman who called cops on 8-year-old selling water in SF loses business
Crews extinguish brush fire in Concord
Trump says undocumented migrants aren't welcome: 'We don't want you in the country'
Pleasant Hill facility housing two adolescents separated from parents at border
Reflecting on the Crisis at the Border: Different points of view
VIDEO: Destructive Pawnee Fire rages through Lake County
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Show More
Cohen legal team completes review of fed-seized files, says 12,000 are privileged
Good Sports: Golfing in Yosemite
Stoll Fire in Tehama County destroys several homes, forces evaucations
SoCal family deals with tragic loss after father fatally shot while camping
James Harden wins his first NBA MVP award
More News