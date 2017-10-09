  • BREAKING NEWS More than 50,000 acres burned in North Bay fires -- WATCH LIVE
  • LIVE VIDEO ABC7 News coverage of multiple brush fires burning in North Bay
  • LIVE VIDEO Sky7 over massive wildfires burning in North Bay
NORTH BAY FIRES

Small Sonoma County neighborhood destroyed by fire

EMBED </>More Videos

At least a dozen to a half dozen homes in a small Sonoma County neighborhood were destroyed by the monster fire burning in the North Bay. (KGO-TV)

GLEN ELLEN, Calif. (KGO) --
At least a dozen to a half dozen homes in a small Sonoma County neighborhood were destroyed by the monster fire burning in the North Bay.

ABC7's Cornell Barnard was on Sylvia Drive off Highway 12 in unincorporated Glen Ellen between the town of Glen Ellen and Kenwood on Monday morning and showed the devastation.
FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures

Residents there were told to evacuate overnight.

Watch the video player above to hear from one resident who evacuated from a nearby town.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firenapa countybrush firefirefightersevacuationsonoma countyNorth Bay FireswildfireGlen Ellen
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures
PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
NORTH BAY FIRES
More than 50,000 acres burned in North Bay fires -- WATCH LIVE
Gov. Brown declares State of Emergency for North Bay fires
FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures
VIDEO: Crews battle wildfire at Hilton in Santa Rosa
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
More than 50,000 acres burned in North Bay fires -- WATCH LIVE
FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures
VIDEO: Crews battle wildfire at Hilton in Santa Rosa
PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
North Bay hospital affected by fires needs doctors
Gov. Brown declares State of Emergency for North Bay fires
Body of Las Vegas shooting victim Stacee Etcheber returns home to Novato
Friend of Vegas shooter: 'I want to solve this'
Show More
Vegas gunman's note contained figures for wind, trajectory and distance: Officials
Dove says they 'deeply regret' ad that appears to show a black woman turning white
Fire burns vehicles in salvage yard in Napa County
Protest prompts VP Mike Pence to walk out of 49ers game
Search on for BART stabbing suspect after 3 wounded
More News
Top Video
More than 50,000 acres burned in North Bay fires -- WATCH LIVE
VIDEO: Crews battle wildfire at Hilton in Santa Rosa
North Bay fires causing dangerous air quality in Bay Area
Body of Las Vegas shooting victim Stacee Etcheber returns home to Novato
More Video