Small Sonoma County neighborhood destroyed by fire

GLEN ELLEN, Calif. (KGO) --At least a dozen to a half dozen homes in a small Sonoma County neighborhood were destroyed by the monster fire burning in the North Bay.
ABC7's Cornell Barnard was on Sylvia Drive off Highway 12 in unincorporated Glen Ellen between the town of Glen Ellen and Kenwood on Monday morning and showed the devastation.
Residents there were told to evacuate overnight.
