This couple's gorgeous Disneyland wedding would be any Disney mega-fan's dream come true.
"Gilbert and I wanted to showcase our love for each other at a place where our photographer could capture the magic in the air!" Bride Sarah Kabiling told ABC News. "Disneyland is a place where the sky's the limit, and where everyone dreams of reaching for the stars! Walking through the parks is a constant reminder that with faith, hard work, and a little bit of pixie dust, anything is possible."
Kabiling and Gilbert Hernandez tied the knot under a gazebo, exited to a line of loved ones blasting them with bubble wands and were whisked away in none other than Cinderella's carriage, complete with footmen.
The wedding was planned by Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings team. Packages start at $3,500 or $12,000 for a fully custom wedding.
At the reception, the tables were all Disney-themed and the cake had a sign that read, "You are my greatest adventure," a quote from Disney-Pixar's Up.
To top it all off, they had a chance to hop on Disneyland's rides as part of their big day and got a visit from Mickey and Minnie.
"Sarah's always been my princess, and I wanted us to have a wedding that truly makes her feel like one," Hernandez said.
See photos from their picturesque wedding in the video above.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
