SOCIETY

Rabbit influx overwhelms Southern California animal shelter

EMBED </>More Videos

A pet adoption center in Westminster is trying to figure out what to do with more than 200 rabbits that have arrived at the facility after animal services seized nearly all of them from a man accused of hoarding the small mammals. (KABC)

By
WESTMINSTER, Calif. --
It's not unusual for WAGS Pet Adoption center in Westminster to house rabbits, but more than 200 currently call the animal shelter home.

They've taken over the cages meant for primarily dogs and the facility is trying to figure out what to do.

RELATED: Meet this week's Perfect Pet up for adoption

Orange County animal services previously seized almost all of the rabbits from Richard Searles, who has a history of hoarding the small mammals.

He has had more than 225 rabbits taken from him since October 2016, not including the most recent haul collected from Searles' RV and brought to WAGS.

"There is something wrong with this gentleman that makes him feel that this is ok to do," WAGS Director of Operations Corney Dorney said.

Searles couldn't be reached for comment, but WAGS reported that many of the rabbits are in poor condition and two of the newborns have already died.

RELATED: Rescue dog's 'freedom ride' from euthanasia goes viral

"With 160 rabbits all over the place and feces and the smell and stuff, it was not great living conditions," Westminster Police Department's Darin Upstill said. "Our animal control officers actually had to don masks because of the odor."

Last year, a judge ruled that Searles could no longer own rabbits.

"At this point, they did not cite him," Upstill said. "They're working with the Orange County District Attorney's Office regarding filing charges against him, basically looking into animal cruelty."

Although the rabbits aren't ready to be adopted, WAGS is accepting donations at wagspetadoption.org to help spay, neuter and medically treat them.

Click here for more stories related to pet adoption.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyanimal abuseanimalanimalshoardingrabbitWestminsterOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
SOCIETY
SF speaker series aims to celebrate strong women
Here's what to do with your finances if you're struggling through the Pawnee fire
Jet Blue provides free books, great opportunity for children in SF, Oakland
Six ways to legally enter the U.S.
More Society
Top Stories
String of suspicious fires burn near Coyote Creek in San Jose
London Breed officially named mayor of San Francisco
Several injured in hit-and-run accident involving pedicab in SF
4 shot, 1 dead after shooting outside Oakland mini-mart
ABC7 helps Pawnee Fire victims in Clearlake
$97M Palo Alto home is most expensive for sale in Bay Area
Sadness, fear, hope blend together for Pawnee Fire evacuees
Houston mom killed while walking to store with 2 daughters
Show More
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announces retirement
Plans for immigrant detention center in Concord not moving forward
How a new Supreme Court justice gets on the bench
South Bay union members not fazed by Supreme Court ruling
42 room Lodge at the Presidio opens in SF
More News