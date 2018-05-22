DRONEVIEW7

Salesforce Tower light installation brightens up San Francisco skyline

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7 News got an exclusive look inside the crown of Salesforce Tower when workers installed the tower's trademark LED light installation. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco's Salesforce Towers officially opened its doors on Tuesday. The 61-floor building is now the tallest west of Chicago.

RELATED: Salesforce Tower through the years, by the numbers

ABC7 News got an exclusive look inside the crown of the building when workers installed the tower's trademark 11,000 LED lights, designed by local visual artist Jim Campbell.

The installation features moving images from photos taken around the city.

Light show premieres begin Tuesday at 8 p.m.

DRONEVIEW7: Get a sky-high view of Salesforce Tower
EMBED More News Videos

Salesforce Tower is an unmistakable giant, topping out at 1,070 feet tall -- more than 200 feet taller than the Transamerica Pyramid, the previous tallest building in San Francisco.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyconstructionsalesforcesan francisco board of supervisorsbusinessdroneview7San Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
DRONEVIEW7: Get a sky-high view of Salesforce Tower
DRONEVIEW7
BEFORE AND AFTER: Redding neighborhood destroyed by Carr Fire
DRONEVIEW7 over neighborhood devastated by Carr Fire in Shasta Co.
OVER IT: Public piers replace old Bay Bridge pilings
OVER IT: Exclusive peek inside SF's 'Grand Central Station of the West'
OVER IT: Beautiful views at Oakland's Lake Merritt
More droneview7
SOCIETY
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
The 5 best spots to score vinyl records in Oakland
North Beach's Macchiarini Creative Design celebrates 60 years in business
New York man proposes with a 'corny' message on family farm
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing
More Society
Top Stories
1 dead after shooting on Bay Bridge; CHP searching for vehicle
Man accused of planning attack on SF's Pier 39 sentenced
5 victims identified in Southern California small plane crash
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Largest wildfires in California history
Trump criticizes California governor over use of water during wildfires
Gump's filing for bankruptcy after 157 years in San Francisco
Show More
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to 2nd largest in history
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section in Vogue essays
Evacuation order lifted for Wawona as Ferguson Fire jumps in size
Next season's 'American Idol' bus tour dates announced
More News