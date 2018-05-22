Salesforce Tower: Through the years, by the numbers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --After more than five years of construction, today is the grand opening of the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco. Here's a look at the tower by the numbers:
- 61 Stories Tall
- 1,070 Feet High
- 1.4 Million Square Feet
Groundbreaking took place on March 27, 2013, at 451 Mission Street. At the time, it was known simply as the Transbay Tower.
On April 11, 2014, Salesforce and city officials announced a 15-year lease, worth $560 million. The deal also gave Salesforce naming rights to the tower.
RELATED: San Francisco's Salesforce Tower becomes tallest building on West Coast
In 2016, The Salesforce Tower eclipsed the Transamerica Pyramid as the tallest building in San Francisco, a record that was held for 43 years. The Transamerica Pyramid is 853 feet tall.
April 6, 2017 marked the "topping off ceremony", when the last steel beam was placed. That made it the tallest occupiable building west of Chicago. In Los Angeles, the Wilshire Grand has a spire that brings its total height to 1,100 feet. The Salesforce Tower has the tallest occupiable floor at 1,070 feet.