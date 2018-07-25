LOTTERY

San Jose store owners get $1M bonus after selling winning Mega Millions ticket

The owners of Ernies Liquors in San Jose are getting a $1 million bonus for selling the winning $522 million Mega Millions ticket. (KGO-TV)

by Matt Keller and David Louie
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Lottery officials delivered "Millionaire Made Here" signs to a San Jose liquor store after it was revealed the winning Mega Millions ticket worth $543 million was sold there.

The person who bought the winning ticket at Ernies Liquors on South White Road and Quimbly Road has yet to come forward.

The owner of Ernies Liquors, Kewal Sachdev, and his wife Kiren will get a $1 million bonus. "It's amazing. It's like a dream come true," Kewal said.

RELATED: $522M Mega Millions jackpot winner bought ticket at Ernie's Liquor in San Jose

California Lottery officials held a press conference Wednesday with the owners.

Lottery officials say the person with the winning ticket has a year to claim the $522 million prize.

People in the neighborhood stopped by to take pictures and buy tickets at the lucky spot. "Oh my god, I'm so happy for whoever it is," San Jose resident Tessie Tamondong said.

