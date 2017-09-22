SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --San Francisco's Civic Center is being transformed into a temporary zoo. Only these wild animals are made of yarn.
The makers call it "yarn bombing." The whimsical animals and other knitted art objects are designed and installed by Jill and Lorna Watts of Knits For Life as part of the "Knitting the Commons" project.
The Civic Center Commons, is a new collective name for the area that stretches across UN Plaza, Civic Center Plaza and Fulton Street between the Asian Art Museum and the San Francisco Main Public Library.
The space is being reinvigorated with new playgrounds and temporary, rotating installations.
City leaders hope to breathe new life into area, providing San Franciscans and everyone visiting with a new destination of civic pride. Organizers say this installation could be up for two years.
Click here to learn more about yard bombing.
Written and produced by Ken Miguel